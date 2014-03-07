HANOI, March 7 Vietnam's Sacombank
could merge with Phuong Nam Bank(Southern Bank), 20 percent
owned by Singapore's United Overseas Bank, if the plan
is approved by shareholders later this month, a state-run
newspaper reported on Friday.
"Phuong Nam Bank's Management Board has proposed to merge
with Sacombank and it has been approved by Sacombank's
Management Board," the newspaper quoted Chief Executive Officer
Phan Huy Khang of the Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank as
saying.
Sacombank will publish details of the merger plan as part of
its shareholder meeting agenda scheduled for March 25, Khang was
quoted as telling the newspaper in an interview on Thursday.
Phuong Nam bank is also based in Ho Chi Minh City.
