HANOI, April 3 Vietnam's unlisted Mekong Housing
Bank (MHB) plans to work with BIDV, the country's
second-biggest partly private bank by assets, in 2015 to
complete a merger plan, it said in a statement.
The merger, subject to shareholders' approval, will be one
of between six to eight deals expected this year by the central
bank as part of the country's banking sector reform.
The Ho Chi Minh City-based MHB said it would "finish the
merging project in line with the State Bank of Vietnam's
instructions," MHB Chairman Huynh Nam Dung said in the statement
posted on the bank's website ahead of a shareholder meeting
later this month.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)