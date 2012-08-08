HANOI Aug 8 Vietnam's central bank has given
approval for Sahabank to take over troubled lender
Hanoi Building Bank (Habubank), the second M&A deal in
the banking sector in less than a year, state-run newspapers
reported on Wednesday.
The State Bank of Vietnam signed its approval late on
Tuesday, completing the takeover on a voluntary basis to form a
new lender, Chief Executive Nguyen Van Le of Hanoi-based
Sahabank, formally known as Saigon Hanoi Bank, was quoted by the
Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper as saying.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Mair)