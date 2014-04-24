BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
HANOI, April 24 Vietnam's top insurer Baoviet Holdings group said on Thursday it expects net profit for this year at 1.18 trillion dong ($56 million), or 4 percent lower than 2013.
Hanoi-based Baoviet has also projected a 7.2 percent rise in revenues in 2014 to 18.33 trillion dong, it said in a statement issued after shareholders approved the Hanoi-based group's business targets earlier on Thursday.
The statement gave no reasons for the lower profit outlook.
Shares of the group closed down 1.58 percent at 37,300 dong ($1.77) each on Thursday, a day after state media reported that the former chief executive of the firm and two former senior officials faced police investigations for wrongdoings in management. ($1=21,085 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
