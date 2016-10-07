HANOI Oct 7 Vietnam's government will list all
its shares of top state-owned brewers, Sabeco and Habeco, on
local stock exchanges before considering allowing any
international industrial buyer to take a controlling stake, a
senior industry and trade ministry official said.
The government, which owns an estimated $2.2 billion worth
of shares in the firms, wants to sell at the highest price, but
wants to use a transparent mechanism to value the companies,
Phan Dang Tuat, head of the ministry's enterprise renovation and
development committee, told Reuters.
Kirin Holdings, Asahi Group Holdings, Thai
Beverage Pcl, Heineken and Anheuser Busch
Inbev SA are among around 20 investors expressing
interest in the assets, Tuat said.
