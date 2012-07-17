BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund
* Says signs mou with vnesheconombank to create $200 million it and innovation fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HANOI, July 17 BIDV, Vietnam's largest partly private bank by assets, is seeking a partner to advise on bond sales aimed at raising up to $500 million from overseas markets, an official said on Tuesday.
Hanoi-based BIDV, or the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, has yet to decide on a specific timing for its dollar-denominated bond sales. Domestic or foreign institutions could apply to be its adviser, the official said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Mastercard launches comprehensive digital payment solution for small and midsized businesses