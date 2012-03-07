HANOI, March 7 BIDV, Vietnam's
third-largest lender by assets, will make its share debut in
late June on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, a state-run
newspaper said on Wednesday, which will help expand investors'
portfolio of bank stocks.
The Hanoi-based bank, which conducted its initial public
offering in late December, will soon complete procedures to list
on June 26, the Dau Tu Chung Khoan (Securities Investment)
newspaper quoted a BIDV official as saying.
BIDV, or the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam,
raised nearly 1.58 trillion dong ($75 million) in the country's
largest IPO last year.
BIDV officials were not immediately available to confirm the
expected date of debut but the lender said in December it
planned a share debut in the last week of June 2012. IPOs and
stock listings are two separate processes in Vietnam.
BIDV shares would join those of VietinBank -- the
largest partly private lender -- and Vietcombank on the
Ho Chi Minh City market. All of them plus state-owned Agribank
are considered Vietnam's top state-run commercial banks.
BIDV plans to get shareholders' approval on the listing plan
at a general meeting on Thursday, as it aims to raise
transparency in operations and also liquidity for BIDV shares,
the bank said in a report to shareholders.
It has projected gross profit this year to jump 36 percent
from 2011 to 5.8 trillion dong ($278.6 million), based on a
17-percent annual credit growth to 326.4 trillion dong, with
only 2.8 percent of which will be bad debt.
The projections are subject to shareholders' approval, the
bank said.
BIDV's targets are in line with the central bank's policy to
keep the annual lending expansion among the country's largest
banks at 17 percent this year.
($1=20,816 dong)
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)