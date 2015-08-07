HANOI Aug 7 BIDV, Vietnam's
second-biggest bank by assets, on Friday secured a $105-million
syndicated loan with 11 foreign lenders, led by Taiwan's Cathay
United Bank, BIDV said in a statement.
The banks, including Taiwan's Shanghai Commercial & Savings
Bank, Far Eastern International Bank and
Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, will make the loan, which
has a five-year maturity.
Hanoi-based BIDV will also boost cooperation at its overseas
subsidiaries with Cathay United Bank, especially in Cambodia,
Laos and Myanmar, the statement said.
(Reporting by My Pham, editing by David Evans)