HANOI, Dec 19 BIDV, Vietnam's largest partly
private lender by assets, has delayed its domestic share listing
because of difficulties in financial markets and a stock market
slump, a state-run newspaper said.
Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) also
said demand for bank shares remained weak and a listing now
would affect shareholders' interest, according to the Vietnam
Economic Times newspaper.
The Hanoi-based bank's debut would be the biggest this year
in Vietnam. The listing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
had initially been scheduled for June after the bank's initial
public offering in December last year. In Vietnam, an IPO and
listing are two separate processes.
"The bank would have no time to list this year and the
government has agreed with the delay," a banking source familiar
with BIDV's listing plan told Reuters. He did not elaborate.
Four years of economic volatility and sky-high inflation,
coupled with tumbling asset prices, have put the Vietnamese
banking system under strain.
The slowdown in economic growth, which the government
forecast at 5.1 percent this year compared with an earlier
target of 6.0 to 6.5 percent, has saddled businesses with rising
debt and boosted the banking system's bad-debt ratio to 8.82
percent as of end-September.
BIDV said its bad debt rose to 3.29 percent of loans at the
end of June from 2.96 percent in 2011.
Vietnam's banking system is expected to post credit growth
of around 6 percent this year, a government official said early
this month, slowing from an expansion of 14.41 percent in 2011.
BIDV posted lending growth of 10.83 percent at the end of
June against Dec. 31, 2011, compared with its target of 17
percent for the whole of 2012, it said in the prospectus issued
in October when it secured the listing licence.
BIDV said its lending in 2011 expanded 16.8 percent from the
previous year, while the capital adequacy ratio rose to 11.07
percent from 9.53 percent in 2009.
The VN Index closed 0.06 percent lower at 393.39 points on
Tuesday. It is up 11.9 percent so far this year but has fallen
20 percent from the year's high of 492.44 points reached on May
8.
