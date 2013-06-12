HANOI, June 12 The Bank for Investment and
Development of Vietnam (BIDV) plans to issue about 510 million
new shares by September this year to fund a capital increase and
dividend payments.
In a prospectus issued on Tuesday, BIDV said the shares
would have a face value of 10,000 dong ($0.5) each and would be
sold to existing shareholders.
The bank, which is majority state-owned, aims to raise $203
million by selling 405.8 million shares, and part of the fund
would go towards increasing its registered capital which
currently stands at $1.1 billion, the prospectus said.
The remaining shares would be given as dividends.
Hanoi-based BIDV is Vietnam's third-largest bank by assets.
The lender sold an equity stake equivalent to about 3 percent to
private investors in 2011. The government retains the remaining
stake.
($1=21,000 dong)
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)