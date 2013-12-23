HANOI Dec 23 Vietnam bonds climbed on Monday, driving yields down to their lowest in four to five months on improving investor sentiment about inflation and banks' liquidity, analysts said.

Yields for government bonds on three-year terms fell 0.125 point to 7.3938 percent, the lowest since July 12, according to Reuters fixings data.

One-year bond yields were down 0.0187 point to 6.3813 percent and two-year bond yields lost 0.125 point to 6.9875 percent, a low of more than four months.

Vietnam's annual inflation was seen at 6.6 percent in 2013, the lowest in a decade, the government said on Monday.

That has given a boost to investors, as has "ongoing abundant liquidity at banks", SSI Securities wrote on a client note on Monday, predicting yields might fall further from between five and 10 basis points.

At its year-end meeting last week, the State Bank of Vietnam, the central bank, said liquidity at credit institutions had improved significantly in recent months.

There was also increased demand for government bonds on the secondary market in the previous week, with foreigners net buyers of 78.5 billion dong ($3,722) compared to the previous week's level of 13.5 billion dong, SSI Securities said.

The Asian Development Bank last month said Vietnam was the fastest growing bond market in emerging East Asia, expanding 18.8 percent year on year at $25 billion. Government bonds grew 24.8 percent to $24 billion, it said in a report. ($1=21,090 dong) (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Martin Petty)