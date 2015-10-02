HANOI Oct 2 Vietnam has sold only half of the
bonds it had hoped to this year, the Finance Ministry said on
Friday, complicating efforts to raise funds for spending
projects as public debt climbs.
Just 127.5 trillion dong ($5.67 billion) was raised via
government bond auctions in the first nine months of 2015,
reaching only 51 percent of the target, the ministry said.
Bonds have been a key source of funds for government
spending. The communist country wants to boost infrastructure,
including transport and energy projects, to meet rising demand
as the economy expands and record levels of foreign investment
flow in, mostly into manufacturing.
Public debt in 2014 was at 59.6 percent of gross domestic
product according to government data and the Finance Ministry in
late July had to seek a 30 trillion dong loan from the central
bank to offset the state budget.
Trinh Hoai Giang, vice president of Vietnam Bond Market
Association, said the dampened appetite for bonds was due to the
State Treasury offering them only for tenures of five years and
more.
Commercial banks, which have been dominant buyers in recent
years, prefer to invest in short-term bonds, Giang said.
"Banks also boosted their lending activities recently,
reducing the amount they spend on government bonds," he said.
Banks have delved into the bond market, which until this
year was one of the most active in Asia, amid tighter lending in
the aftermath of a crippling bad-debt crisis Vietnam is starting
to emerge from.
Credit growth for its banks could accelerate to 16.5 percent
this year, the central bank said recently, which would be one of
the fastest rates in Asia and beating a government target of
13-15 percent. Loans growth was 14.16 percent in 2014.
($1=22,470 dong)
