HANOI, July 8 Vietnam's five-year bonds fell on
Monday, with yields at the highest level in more than five weeks
on increased supply and loss of attractiveness amid concern
about a weakening dong currency, traders said.
The yield on five-year government bonds rose
0.075 point to 7.925 percent on Monday, the highest since May
31, according to Reuters fixings data.
High selling volume by foreign investors last month has
pushed bond yields up, analysts said, in part due to the central
bank depreciation of the Vietnamese dong by 1 percent
against the dollar on June 28.
Foreign investors sold a net 6.42 trillion dong ($303
million) of Vietnamese bonds from late May until Monday,
according to Saigon Securities.
"Foreign investors' enormous divestment from the Vietnamese
bond market in late May tremendously hit this market," said the
broker's associate director, Pham Luu Hung. "The underlying
reasons ... are concerns on tension in the foreign exchange
market and fears of higher dollar interest rates."
Woori CBV Securities said bonds with terms of one year were
likely to remain stable in the months ahead. "Short-term bonds
are, as usual, preferred than the long-term ones," it said in a
client note on Monday.
($1=21,170 dong)
(Compiled by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Martin Petty)