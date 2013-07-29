HANOI, July 29 Yields on Vietnam bonds reached highs of over 10 weeks on Monday as supply increased and investor demand was dampened by a rise in inflation and overnight interbank rates.

The yields on two-year government bonds increased 0.0275 point to 7.29 percent, the highest since May 10, according to Reuters fixings data. Five-year bond yields rose 0.0212 point to 8.24 percent, passing a May 21 peak.

"The increase in the interbank rate and inflation pulled the bonds yields up," said Pham Luu Hung of Saigon Securities, adding yields were expected to rise further.

The overnight interbank rate has increased 4.2 percent in the past three weeks, according to Thomson Reuters data .

Annual inflation rose 7.29 percent in July from 6.69 percent in June, official data showed last week.

Vietnam had the fastest-growing government bond market in emerging East Asia in the first quarter of the year, the Asian Development Bank said.

But demand has since plummeted, with the State Treasury and the Vietnam Development bank only able to shift 450 billion dong ($21.21 million) from 10.5 trillion dong of bonds offered in the last three auctions.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the secondary market recently, which also made yields climb in the primary market, Hung added. ($1 = 21,213 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)