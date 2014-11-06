China's insurance regulator orders more attention to risk
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - The Government of Vietnam has opened books on a new benchmark-sized 10-year US dollar bond, according to a lead manager.
The sovereign has begun marketing the deal at a yield of 5.125% area. The deal is expected to price later today.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the joint bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S. Vietnam is rated B1 by Moody's and BB- by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Anil Mayre)
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Adekunle Ademakinwa as head of credit debt syndicate for EMEA, it said in a statement on Thursday.