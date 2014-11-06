LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - The Government of Vietnam has opened books on a new benchmark-sized 10-year US dollar bond, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign has begun marketing the deal at a yield of 5.125% area. The deal is expected to price later today.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the joint bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S. Vietnam is rated B1 by Moody's and BB- by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Anil Mayre)