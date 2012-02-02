HANOI Feb 2 Vietnam's northern port city of Hai Phong has approved the construction of a $575 million tyre factory by a subsidiary of Japan's Bridgestone Corp , the state-run newspaper Nhan Dan quoted municipal authorities on Thursday as saying.

The factory will start operation in 2014 and have a capacity of 24,700 tyres a day, all of which will be exported, said the report.

Macroeconomic instability in recent years has spooked some foreign investors, but businessmen and associations say Japanese companies, propelled in part by a strong yen, have been aggressively looking for opportunities in Vietnam.

