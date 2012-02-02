Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
HANOI Feb 2 Vietnam's northern port city of Hai Phong has approved the construction of a $575 million tyre factory by a subsidiary of Japan's Bridgestone Corp , the state-run newspaper Nhan Dan quoted municipal authorities on Thursday as saying.
The factory will start operation in 2014 and have a capacity of 24,700 tyres a day, all of which will be exported, said the report.
Macroeconomic instability in recent years has spooked some foreign investors, but businessmen and associations say Japanese companies, propelled in part by a strong yen, have been aggressively looking for opportunities in Vietnam.
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ed Lane)
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift, calling her a "fantastic songwriter" and saying she thinks both can be examples of strong women in the music industry.