GRAPHIC: Financials of brokerages:
link.reuters.com/cah34w
By Mai Nguyen
HANOI, March 10 Vietnam's big brokerages, flush with
profits from a banner year, are busy amassing a financial war
chest for investment in Asia's fastest-growing stock market and
in preparation for a wave of borrowing from local margin
traders.
The main VN index has risen 33 percent in the past
two years, supported by Vietnam's low inflation, economic
growth, promises of finance reforms and plans to "equitise", or
privatise, hundreds of state firms. The gains have rewarded the
top 12 brokerages, which posted an average 81 percent jump in
net profit last year.
Nine of the 12 brokerages that Thomson Reuters spoke to have
either raised funds through stocks and bonds or are planning to
venture into the capital markets in the months ahead. They will
likely raise a total of $340 million in the two years ending
this December, according to company estimates compiled by
Thomson Reuters. "Our goal is to stay in the top 10 and to
increase our market share. We also expect liquidity to be
solid," said Nguyen Hoang Thien Truc, general manager of Maybank
Kim Eng Securities in Vietnam.
Vietnam's brokerages are racing to secure a bigger foothold
in the highly competitive sector as the government moves to
upgrade the stock market to emerging from frontier status, lift
restrictions on foreign holdings, and merge the Ho Chi Minh
Stock Exchange and the far smaller Hanoi Stock Exchange
to attract foreign investors and boost liquidity. As of early
March, Vietnam had made the most gains among Asian bourses this
year, up more than 10 percent.
All of this comes with a health warning. An illiquid market
driven by margin lending exposes shares to sharper declines in
the event of an external shock. Retail investors missing their
margin calls risk sinking into debt. Retail investors also
account for most of the market's deals, and they have tended to
be shorter-term investors, selling shares quickly at the first
sign of trouble. This means brokerages are vulnerable to
volatility in earnings. Foreign investors are not necessarily
enamoured by the market either. When state-controlled Vietnam
Airlines IPO-VAL.HM launched its initial public offering late
last year, barely any foreign investor came forward.
