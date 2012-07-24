July 24 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's top insurer, in the first half of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item *H1 2012 H1 2011

Revenues 643,922 676,704

Gross profit 684,511 410,724

Net profit 589,056 395,324

NOTE: * Results are unaudited.

Shares of the Hanoi-based insurer fell the maximum permitted 5.0 percent on Tuesday to 44,500 dong. ($1=20,860 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ron Popeski)