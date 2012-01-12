BRIEF-J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives hires Brad Demong and Leander Christofides to run Global Special Situations Group
* J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives hires Brad Demong and Leander Christofides to run Global Special Situations Group
HANOI Jan 12 Following are highlights of a question-and-answer session by Nguyen Van Binh, governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, broadcast on Thursday.
BAD DEBT
"Bad debt has increased, and at a high speed recently, but it is under our control."
BANKING CRISIS
"There is no banking crisis in Vietnam."
GOLD
"Vietnamese people are holding 200-300 tonnes of gold."
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau and John Ruwitch)
* J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives hires Brad Demong and Leander Christofides to run Global Special Situations Group
* Validus Holdings Ltd announces pricing of $250 million offering of depositary shares representing series B preference shares