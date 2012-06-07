HANOI, June 7 Vietnam's central bank will cut the ceiling on dong deposit rates to 9 percent as of Monday, a state-run newspaper quoted the governor as saying.

The reduction of 2 percentage points, from 11 percent now, has been approved by the government, the online version of the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper (vneconomy.vn) quoted Governor Nguyen Van Binh as telling a National Assembly session on Thursday afternoon. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill)