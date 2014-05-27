BEIJING May 27 A Vietnamese fishing vessel
capsized in disputed waters in the South China Sea on Monday
after "harassing and colliding" with a Chinese fishing boat, the
official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.
"Crew aboard the boat were saved after their ship jostled a
fishing boat from Dongfang City in southern China's Hainan
province and overturned in the waters near China's Xisha
Islands," Xinhua said, citing a government source.
China's government has launched solemn representations with
Vietnam over the incident, Xinhua said.
A Vietnamese coastguard officer said earlier on Tuesday that
a Chinese boat rammed and sank a Vietnamese fishing vessel not
far from where China has stationed a massive oil rig in the
disputed waters.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Hui Li)