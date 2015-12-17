(Repeats to add link to TV version of story reut.rs/1QqROVT)
* They had naval confrontation last year in South China Sea
* Hanoi's new submarines now deployed in S.China Sea -
source.
* Reuters visits army "Division 308", elite unit near border
* Vietnam outspending neighbours on defence
* Hanoi could target China oil and cargo ships
By Greg Torode
XUAN MAI, Vietnam, Dec 17 Vietnam's military is
steeling itself for conflict with China as it accelerates a
decade-long modernisation drive, Hanoi's biggest arms buildup
since the height of the Vietnam War.
The ruling Communist Party's goal is to deter its giant
northern neighbour as tensions rise over the disputed South
China Sea, and if that fails, to be able to defend itself on all
fronts, senior officers and people close to them told Reuters.
Vietnam's strategy has moved beyond contingency planning.
Key units have been placed on "high combat readiness" - an alert
posture to fend off a sudden attack - including its elite
Division 308, which guards the mountainous north.
The two countries fought a bloody border war in 1979. The
likely flashpoint this time is in the South China Sea, where
they have rival claims in the Spratly and Paracel archipelagos.
"We don't want to have a conflict with China and we must put
faith in our policy of diplomacy," one senior Vietnamese
government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told
Reuters. "But we know we must be ready for the worst."
Most significantly, Hanoi is creating a naval deterrent
largely from scratch with the purchase of six advanced
Kilo-class submarines from Russia.
In recent months, the first of those submarines have started
patrolling the South China Sea, Vietnamese and foreign military
officials said, the first confirmation the vessels have been in
the strategic waterway.
DIVISION 308
Militarily, the tensions are palpable northwest of Hanoi at
the headquarters of Division 308, Vietnam's most elite military
unit, where senior army officers talk repeatedly about "high
combat readiness".
The phrase is on billboards beneath images of missiles and
portraits of Vietnam's late revolutionary founder, Ho Chi Minh,
and its legendary military hero, General Vo Nguyen Giap.
Perched between Vietnam's craggy northern mountains and the
ancient rice paddies of the Red River Delta, 308 is Vietnam's
oldest division and still effectively guards the northern
approaches to Hanoi.
Reflecting deep-set official sensibilities towards offending
Beijing, one senior officer, Colonel Le Van Hai, said he could
not talk about China. But Vietnam was ready to repel any foreign
force, he told Reuters during a rare visit by a foreign
reporter.
"Combat readiness is the top priority of the division, of
the Ministry of Defence and the country. We can deal with any
sudden or unexpected situation ... We are ready," he said.
"High combat readiness", along with references to the "new
situation", increasingly feature in lectures by senior officers
during visits to military bases and in publications of the
People's Army of Vietnam. The phrases also surface in talks with
foreign military delegations, diplomats said.
"When Vietnam refers to the 'new situation', they are using
coded language to refer to the rising likelihood of an armed
confrontation or clash with China, particularly in the South
China Sea," said Carl Thayer, a professor at Australia's Defence
Force Academy in Canberra who has studied Vietnam's military
since the late 1960s.
While ramping up combat readiness, Hanoi's once-reclusive
generals are reaching out to a broad range of strategic
partners. Russia and India are the main source of advanced
weapons, training and intelligence cooperation. Hanoi is also
building ties with the United States and its Japanese,
Australian and Filipino allies, as well as Europe and Israel.
The outreach covers weapons purchases, ship visits and
intelligence sharing but will have its limits. Hanoi shuns
formal military alliances under a staunchly independent foreign
policy.
Vietnam is seeking more Russian jet fighter-bombers and is
in talks with European and U.S. arms manufacturers to buy
fighter and maritime patrol planes and unarmed surveillance
drones, sources have told Reuters. It has also recently upgraded
and expanded air defences, including obtaining early warning
surveillance radars from Israel and advanced S-300
surface-to-air missile batteries from Russia.
Indeed, increases in Vietnam's military spending have
outstripped its South East Asian neighbours over the last
decade, according to estimates by the Stockholm International
Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
"They are not doing this for national day parades ... they
are building real military capabilities," said Tim Huxley, a
regional security expert at the International Institute of
Strategic Studies in Singapore.
OIL RIG FLASHPOINT
While communist parties rule both Vietnam and China and
share political bonds, the two countries have a history marked
by armed conflict and long periods of lingering mistrust.
Fresh academic research has revealed how the Sino-Vietnamese
war in 1979 was more intense than is widely known, rumbling on
into the mid-1980s. The two sides then clashed at sea in 1988
when China occupied its first holdings in the Spratly
archipelago of the South China Sea - a defeat still acutely felt
in Hanoi.
China also took full control of another South China Sea
island chain, the Paracels, after a naval showdown with then
South Vietnam in 1974. Hanoi still protests China's occupation.
More recently, China's placement of an oil rig in disputed
waters for 10 weeks in the middle of last year sparked
anti-Chinese riots across Vietnam.
The rig's placement on Vietnam's continental shelf 80
nautical miles from its coast was a game-changer, officials in
Hanoi privately said, hardening suspicions about Chinese
President Xi Jinping among political and military leaders.
Hanoi dispatched dozens of Vietnamese civilian vessels to
confront the 70 coastguard and naval warships China sent to
protect the oil rig in mid-2014.
"It was a reminder to all of us just how dangerous the South
China Sea has become," said one retired U.S. naval officer.
For its part, China's military strategists have long been
frustrated at the two dozen military outposts that Hanoi has
fortified across the Spratlys since losing the Paracels in 1974,
Chinese analysts say. China is building three air strips on
man-made islands it is building on reefs in the Spratlys that it
took from Vietnamese forces in 1988.
A statement to Reuters from China's Defence Ministry said
the two militaries had close, friendly relations and China was
willing to work hard with Vietnam for regional peace.
"Both sides have frank exchanges of view on the South China
Sea ... both sides should look for a basic, lasting solution
both sides can accept," the statement said.
China's historic claim to most of the South China Sea,
expressed on maps as a nine-dash line, overlaps the exclusive
economic zones of Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei.
Taiwan also has claims in the area.
Some $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes through the
waterway every year, including most of the oil imported by
China, Japan and South Korea.
'PSYCHOLOGICAL UNCERTAINTY'
The importance to China of protecting its submarine base on
Hainan Island - the projected home of its future nuclear armed
submarine fleet - could be another flashpoint. Beijing also has
jet fighters and many of its best warships stationed around
Hainan Island. This South Sea Fleet is close to Vietnam's
northern coast and its vital deep water access channels to the
South China Sea and beyond.
Vietnamese generals make clear to foreign visitors they know
their limitations. Two decades of double-digit increases in
defence budgets have given China a vastly larger and better
equipped navy, air force and army.
Foreign military envoys say they struggle to gauge Vietnam's
actual capabilities and how well they are integrating complex
new weapons. They are given little access beyond Hanoi's gilded
staterooms.
Vietnamese military strategists talk of creating a "minimal
credible deterrent" - raising the costs of any Chinese move
against Vietnam, whether it is a naval confrontation or an
attack across the 1,400-km (875-mile) northern land border.
If conflict did break out, Hanoi could target
Chinese-flagged merchant container and oil ships in the South
China Sea, said Thayer, who said he was told this by Vietnamese
strategists.
The aim would be not to defeat China's superior forces but
"to inflict sufficient damage and psychological uncertainty to
cause Lloyd's insurance rates to skyrocket and for foreign
investors to panic", Thayer said in a paper presented to a
Singapore conference last month.
Vietnam's foreign ministry did not respond to requests for
comment on this story.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing and Ho Binh
Minh and My Pham in Hanoi.; Editing by Dean Yates and Bill
Tarrant.)