(Corrects spelling of interview in headline)
TOKYO May 22 Vietnam wants a peaceful
settlement to a territorial row with China that flared up after
Beijing deployed an oil rig to disputed waters in the South
China Sea, and is closely following a case brought by the
Philippines to an arbitration tribunal in The Hague in a
separate maritime row with China, Vietnamese Deputy Prime
Minister Vu Duc Dam said on Thursday.
In an interview with Reuters, Dam repeated Hanoi's demand
that China withdraw the oil rig from waters that Vietnam
considers its own, but said Vietnam was not setting a deadline
for meeting its demand.
"Like in any dialogue ... we do not raise the question of a
deadline," said Dam, who is in Japan to attend a conference on
the future of Asia.
Dam also said Hanoi was committed to taking any steps needed
to protect the interests of foreign investors and businesses
after a flare-up of anti-Chinese violence last week sparked by
Chinese state oil company CNOOC's deployment of the oil rig 240
km (150 miles) off the coast of Vietnam.
Beijing's move was the latest confrontation between China
and some of its neighbours over the potentially oil-and-gas rich
South China Sea.
(Reporting by Linda Sieg and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by
Chang-Ran Kim)