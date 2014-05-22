(Removes erroneous reference to Spratlys)
MANILA May 22 Territorial tensions in the South
China Sea endangers global trade and puts at risk recovery from
a global financial crisis, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan
Dung said on Thursday.
Vietnam is currently embroiled in a maritime border dispute
with China, after Beijing deployed an oil rig at the Paracel
islands, an area which Hanoi said is within its 200-nautical
mile economic zone.
"The risk of conflict will disrupt these huge flows of
goods, and have unforeseeable impact on regional and world
economies. It may even reverse the trend of global economic
recovery," Dung told participants of the World Economic Forum on
East Asia in Manila, noting that two-thirds of global trade pass
through the South China Sea.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)