(Repeats Sunday item, no change to text)
By Martin Petty
HANOI Aug 30 Soldier-turned-tycoon Nguyen Huu
Duong is a fierce patriot still fighting to protect his country,
four decades after battling American forces in the Vietnam War.
The construction mogul has amassed a war chest of tens of
millions of dollars to fight for greater independence for
Vietnam's economy and counter an invasion of a different kind:
Chinese goods.
Rapid growth in Vietnam is masking a chronically ill
small-business sector that the rags-to-riches entrepreneur says
is suffocated by a multi-billion dollar influx of cheap,
mass-produced goods from China, under-cutting domestically
produced items.
Duong has a rescue plan he says isn't a swipe at China, but
a nurturing of startups, enticing them with free 50-year leases
in his Hanoi mall "V+" - if they sell only Vietnamese-made
products.
He is lobbying the government to introduce the model
nationwide to stem the closures of tens of thousands of
businesses each year and encourage customers to go local.
"China exports to the world at very, very low prices and
that's put huge pressure on the Vietnamese economy and
production," Duong told Reuters.
"I'm a businessman, I understand why firms can't develop.
Without this kind of thing, Vietnamese businesses will perish."
Vietnam's dependence on its giant neighbour and biggest
trade partner is resented by a population embittered by a
history of perceived bullying and territorial incursions.
Relations soured in 2014 when Beijing started oil drilling
in disputed waters, triggering the kind of nationalist rage that
puts Vietnam's rulers in a tricky spot. A strong rebuke might
satisfy the public and party progressives, but could anger a
neighbour capable of holding its economy hostage.
Three-quarters of their annual $60 billion trade is made up
of Vietnamese imports from China and many experts consider that
understated. That flow barely registers in China, worth just
0.65 percent of its $2.3 trillion in exports in 2014.
The yuan devaluation has triggered domestic fears of China
flooding Vietnam with even cheaper goods, forcing its central
bank to go on the defensive by devaluing its dong currency and
widen its trading band twice in six days.
RESCUE MISSION
Former rickshaw driver Duong, 61, knows hard times and
having prospered from his Hoa Binh brewery and construction
empire, he has vowed to spend half of his fortune helping
Vietnam build a small-business bedrock.
Dubbed "Duong Beer", he says he spent $27 million on the V+
mall, which opened in February. It reduces overheads to slash
prices and sells everything from handbags and shoes to nuts and
ornaments. Its supermarket undercuts foreign rivals like Big C
and the first V+ shop has just opened on a Hanoi
street, selling baguettes with omelettes and pate.
"Prices are good, quality is good. This must be one of the
cheapest places in Southeast Asia," said Duong.
Doan Duy Khuong, vice president of the Vietnam Chamber of
Commerce and Industry, said the trade imbalance "plagued
policymakers and businesses" and stifled domestic competition.
Despite Vietnamese disdain for Chinese products, their
prices make them unavoidable when businesses lack capital and
household budgets are modest.
Sporadic calls for boycotts fail miserably.
Dominic Mellor, an economist at the Asian Development Bank,
said the V+ concept showed good intentions but the government
should educate firms and nurture those in its most competitive
sectors.
"There needs to be a change in mindsets and reassessment of
the government's role, with targeted business development
support," he said.
"It needs to move away from blanket subsidies towards
targeted subsidies for industries and businesses able to compete
and integrate into the global value chain."
On a macro level, Vietnam's is manoeuvring to wean its
economy off China, cosying up to Japan, South Korea Europe and
the United States and chasing free trade accords with more than
60 markets, including a Trans-Pacific Partnership covering a
third of global trade.
Duong's mall is popular. Its first two floors are full and
space being prepared on three others is booked. He says it's
just a beginning.
"Vietnamese businesses are dying, we need to do something,"
he said. "We're a nation that defeated two superpowers. I don't
want this to be a nation of labourers working for others."
(Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen and My Pham; Editing by
Robert Birsel)