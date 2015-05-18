(Adds Vietnamese Fisheries Association comment)
HANOI May 17 Vietnam said it resolutely opposes
a temporary Chinese ban on fishing in the Gulf of Tonkin, the
latest in a series of sovereignty disputes in and around the
South China Sea.
China's ban came as the neighbours seek to patch up ties
since a row in May last year when China deployed a $1-billion
oil rig in waters claimed by Vietnam. That led to confrontation
at sea and violent anti-Chinese protests in Vietnam.
China's May 16-Aug. 1 fishing ban violated international law
and Vietnam's sovereignty and jurisdictional rights, Vietnam's
foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.
China introduced the annual ban in 1999 "to promote the
sustainable development of the fishing industry in the South
China Sea and protect the fundamental interests of fishermen",
according to its state news agency Xinhua. Authorities have
threatened violators with fines, licence revocations,
confiscations and possible criminal charges.
China and Vietnam have overlapping claims to large parts of
the South China Sea and various islands and reefs. Tension rose
in 2012 and 2014 after China detained several Vietnamese
fishermen in disputed waters. Both sides accused the other of
intimidation and ramming vessels.
China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday the rules were meant
to protect marine resources.
"This is China's international responsibility and
obligation," ministry spokesman Hong Lei told reporters.
A Vietnamese industry representative said China's ban was
part of an effort to take over Vietnam's exclusive maritime zone
in the Gulf of Tonkin, despite fishing and delimitation
agreements signed in 2000.
"They know it's illegal, violating Vietnamese and
international laws but still do it, mostly to turn someone
else's thing into theirs or into a disputed thing," said Nguyen
Viet Thang, chairman of the Vietnam Association of Fisheries.
Thang said the association was encouraging fishermen to keep
sailing while calling for more government protection for them.
On Sunday, China's Defence Minister Chang Wanquan told his
Vietnamese counterpart, Phung Quang Thanh, both countries had
"the wisdom and capability to achieve success in tackling
maritime issues", the China Daily newspaper reported.
China claims more than 90 percent of the potentially
energy-rich South China Sea and has recently stepped up efforts
to build up islands on reefs in the disputed area.
Satellite images show Vietnam has also carried out
significant land reclamation at two sites in disputed waters,
though the scale and pace of the work is dwarfed by that of
China.
The Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also have
overlapping claims on the sea.
