TAIPEI May 15 A steel plant owned by Formosa
Plastics Group, Taiwan's biggest investor in Vietnam, was
attacked by rioters overnight, Taiwanese media reported on
Thursday.
Hundreds of rioters broke into the plant in Tnh Hà Tnh
province before the Vietnamese military and police stepped in,
Taiwan's Commercial Times reported.
Officials from Formosa Plastics were not immediately
available for comment.
Thousands of Vietnamese set fire to foreign factories and
rampaged through industrial zones in the south of the country in
an angry reaction to Chinese oil drilling in a part of the South
China Sea claimed by Vietnam, officials said on Wednesday.
