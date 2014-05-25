HONG KONG May 25 About 200 protesters, many of
them Vietnamese, staged an anti-China protest in Hong Kong on
Sunday over a sovereignty dispute in the South China Sea, in the
first instance of such Vietnam-linked demonstrations so close to
China.
The protesters, many of them Vietnamese now resident in Hong
Kong, and other supporters, marched peacefully from Hong Kong's
government headquarters to a branch office of China's Foreign
Ministry brandishing red-starred Vietnamese flags, singing
patriotic songs and chanting Vietnamese slogans.
Hong Kong, a former British colony, reverted to China's rule
in 1997 but retained considerable autonomy and broad freedoms.
The protesters, watched by around two dozen policemen, were
led by a young Vietnamese man holding a portrait of their
country's late, wispy-bearded revolutionary leader and former
president Ho Chi Minh.
"China, the whole world knows, is now invading into our
territorial waters ... We love our country," said one of the
protest organisers, Mo Pak Fung.
"We are coming out today because we hope China will leave
Vietnam ... We don't want a war to occur," added Mo, who comes
from Vietnam but has lived in Hong Kong for the past 25 years.
Tensions have flared between Vietnam and China after the
Chinese recently deployed an oil exploration rig in disputed
waters.
Protesters in Hong Kong waved several banners reading: "We
love Peace withdraw 981 oil rig out of Vietnam sea" and "We need
help from international communities".
They did not rule out further action in Hong Kong.
The placement of the oil rig to a location 240 kilometres
(150 miles) off Vietnam's coast in an area both counties claim
unleashed a deadly wave of violence across Vietnam as thousands
of protesters rampaged in industrial zones and set fire to
factories.
It was the latest in a series of confrontations between
China and some of its neighbours in disputed regions. Washington
has responded with sharpened rhetoric toward Beijing, describing
a pattern of "provocative" actions by China.
China has so far evacuated more than 3,000 nationals
following the attacks on Chinese workers and Chinese-owned
businesses at industrial parks in its southern neighbour.
