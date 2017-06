HANOI Dec 21 State-run China Development Bank has agreed to lend $200 million to Vietnam's state lender BIDV to help fund various projects including those in the energy and telecoms sectors, BIDV said on Wednesday.

The Chinese bank signed a letter of commitment for the five-year loan with BIDV in Hanoi, unlisted BIDV said in a statement. (Reporting by Nguyen Huy Kham; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)