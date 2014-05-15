BEIJING May 15 China's embassy in Vietnam urged
the country's public security authorities to take "effective
measures" to protect its nationals' personal safety and legal
rights.
The embassy made the remark in a statement published on its
website, adding that China had launched an emergency mechanism
to cope with the effects of anti-Chinese riots in its southern
neighbour.
Thousands of Vietnamese torched foreign factories and
rampaged through industrial zones in the south of the country in
an angry reaction to Chinese oil drilling in a part of the South
China Sea claimed by Vietnam.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan and Hui Li; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)