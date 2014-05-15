BEIJING May 15 China's embassy in Vietnam urged the country's public security authorities to take "effective measures" to protect its nationals' personal safety and legal rights.

The embassy made the remark in a statement published on its website, adding that China had launched an emergency mechanism to cope with the effects of anti-Chinese riots in its southern neighbour.

Thousands of Vietnamese torched foreign factories and rampaged through industrial zones in the south of the country in an angry reaction to Chinese oil drilling in a part of the South China Sea claimed by Vietnam. (Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan and Hui Li; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)