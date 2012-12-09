HANOI Dec 9 Vietnam held rare but brief
protests against China in its two major cities on Sunday after
Beijing demanded that Hanoi stop unilateral oil exploration in
disputed waters and not harass Chinese fishing boats.
China's demands on Thursday raised tensions in a protracted
maritime territorial dispute between the two neighbours.
About 30 people gathered opposite Hanoi's opera house,
raising banners and shouting in protest against China before
marching towards the Chinese embassy as part of a planned
demonstration that was announced on several blogs.
Police moved in quickly, pushing the protesters onto a bus
and taking them away. It was not immediately clear what happened
to the Hanoi protesters after that, although protesters in
similar cases are often taken for questioning and then released.
In downtown Ho Chi Minh City, another small protest was also
quelled quickly when security officials seized banners held by
protesters and disbanded the crowd, a witness said.
The authorities had tolerated a series of protests over
China's territorial claims from June to August last year and in
July this year.
China is in increasingly angry disputes with neighbours,
including the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, Brunei and Malaysia
over claims to parts of the potentially oil- and gas-rich South
China Sea.
China lays claim to almost the whole of the sea, which is
criss-crossed by crucial shipping lanes, and also has a separate
dispute with Japan over islands in the East China Sea.
On Thursday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said
Vietnam had expelled Chinese fishing vessels from waters near
China's southern Hainan province.
That description was in contrast to the account by Vietnam,
which said a Vietnamese ship had a seismic cable it was pulling
cut by two Chinese fishing ships.
