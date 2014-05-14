SINGAPORE May 14 Singapore said on Wednesday
that a number of companies at the Vietnam-Singapore industrial
parks in Vietnam's Binh Duong province have been broken into and
set on fire.
Rioting has broken out at industrial zones in southern
Vietnam during protests by thousands of workers angered by
Chinese oil drilling in a contested area of the South China Sea.
Singapore's foreign ministry said it had called in Vietnam's
ambassador to the city-state to register its concerns about the
riots in the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks I and II, which
are run by a joint venture between Vietnam's Becamex IDC
Corporation and a Singapore consortium led by Sembcorp
Development, part of Sembcorp Industries Ltd.
"MFA requests the Vietnamese government to act immediately
to restore law and order in the two VSIPs before the security
situation worsens and investor confidence is undermined," the
ministry said in a statement.
