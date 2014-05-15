WASHINGTON May 15 Chinese military chief
General Fang Fenghui said on Thursday the drilling rig that has
provoked riots in Vietnam is operating in China's territorial
waters and will continue conducting its operations despite the
violence.
Fang, speaking at a Pentagon news conference with top U.S.
military officer General Martin Dempsey, said other countries in
the region were provoking conflict in the South China Sea. He
urged Washington to take an "objective view" about the
situation, which he said was fueled by the U.S. military pivot
to Asia.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)