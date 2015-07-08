(Clarifies headline to show Citibank already has Vietnam
branches)
HANOI, July 8 Citibank NA, a unit of Citigroup
Inc, said it would soon get the go-ahead from Vietnam's
central bank to set up a subsidiary in the country, which would
make it the seventh wholly foreign-owned lender to operate
there.
The U.S. lender said the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)
governor would grant it a letter of acceptance, in principle, in
Washington on Wednesday, witnessed by Communist Party chief
Nguyen Phu Trong, who is on a landmark visit to the United
States.
Citibank currently has two branches in the Southeast Asian
nation. By setting up a fully-owned bank in Vietnam, the company
could help strengthen Vietnam's banking sector and support local
and foreign clients, Citi Vietnam's Country Officer Natasha
Ansell said in a statement.
Fully foreign-owned banks in Vietnam currently include HSBC
Holdings, Standard Chartered, Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group, South Korea's Shinhan Bank
and Malaysia's Hong Leong Bank Bhd.
In March, the SBV also allowed Malaysia's Public Bank Bhd
to turn its Vietnam-based venture with local lender
BIDV into a fully foreign-owned bank.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty and Pravin
Char)