HANOI Jan 11 Vietnam plans to raise its coal output to 55-58 million tonnes in 2015 from an estimated 48.9 million tonnes this year, the government said.

The output is projected to rise to more than 75 million tonnes by 2030 thanks to the exploitation of new sites, the government said late on Tuesday in an approved plan for coal development. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)