HANOI Jan 11 Vietnam aims to raise its
coal output to 55-58 million tonnes in 2015 from an estimated
48.9 million tonnes this year in an effort to meet demand for
fast-growing electricity production, the government said.
Output is projected to rise to more than 75 million tonnes
by 2030 thanks to the exploitation of new sites, the government
said late on Tuesday in a plan for coal development.
Electricity demand is growing at 7-10 percent a year and
Vietnam is having trouble ensuring supply.
Coal will be a major fuel for electricity over the next five
years and will account for 47 percent of power generation by
2020, state utility Vietnam Electricity has said.
The country has a dozen thermal power plants under
construction which are expected to start operation by 2015.
Vinacomin, the state-run coal and mineral group, plans to
import at least 5 million tonnes of the fossil fuel in 2015,
officially starting imports in large volumes.
Vietnam has estimated total coal reserves at 48.7 billion
tonnes by 2011, a government coal development plan said.
In 2020, exploitation will probably start in the Red River
Delta, which is estimated to have reserves of 39.4 billion
tonnes, nearly five times larger than the country's main coal
site in the northeastern region, the plan said.
However, mining coal in the Red River Delta would be
controversial because it is a big rice-producing area and
densely populated, and locals are worried about the
environmental impact.
