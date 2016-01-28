HANOI Jan 28 In a country where factions,
loyalties and connections can determine plum political posts,
few among Vietnam's banking community would argue Nguyen Van
Binh's rise to the Communist Party's politburo is without merit.
Binh joins the party elite from a central bank credited with
averting a banking sector collapse after $20 billion of
non-performing loans (NPLs) started a contagion that shook the
property market and wiped out tens of thousands of businesses.
He is considered a safe pair of hands for a leadership that
needs top technocrats at a crucial time of reform to an economy
that remains fragile, despite GDP growth of 6.7 percent and
credit growth of 18 percent last year, both five-year highs.
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has trimmed once spiralling
average inflation to its lowest on record in 2015 and its
currency interventions have helped insulate the exports-led
economy from external shocks. The dong is currently one
of Southeast Asia's most stable currencies, losing 4.9 percent
in 2015 compared to double digits elsewhere.
"Binh is comprehensively trained and quickly grasped the
principles of a market economy," said former SBV governor Cao Si
Kiem.
"There's a bit of difficulty and stumbling at first when
management wasn't smooth, but later on his expertise became
increasingly exhibited."
A new cabinet will be agreed later this year and
Soviet-educated Binh is speculated to become deputy premier. He
has not commented on Thursday's politburo appointment.
Binh, 54, became SBV governor in 2011, tasked with taming an
overheating economy with inflation at 18.6 percent and fixing a
crowded banking sector plagued by lax oversight, embezzlement
and loose lending.
The SBV has forced sector-wide restructuring and buy-outs,
shrinking 15 banks into seven and setting up an asset management
firm on a meagre budget that helped trim bad debt from 17.2
percent of credit in September 2012 to 2.7 percent last month,
although many NPLs have yet to be fully settled.
Economist and banker Nguyen Tri Hieu said weaknesses
remained and a lot of work was still needed, but Binh was a
positive inclusion.
"The banking industry has had major improvements... If he
becomes a leader, like a deputy prime minister taking care of
finance, it's perhaps a good thing."
