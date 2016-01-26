HANOI Jan 26 Vietnam's Communist Party
re-elected to its central committee key policymakers and
ministers of the current government on Tuesday, signalling
wholesale changes may not ensue after Prime Minister Nguyen Tan
Dung's political exit.
The party congress vote also saw re-election to the
committee of several politicians considered by experts as allies
of Dung, maintaining the possibility of roles in running a
fast-growing country that has committed to major trade pacts and
economic reforms.
Their inclusion in the new 200-member central committee is
no guarantee of cabinet posts, however, which would be decided
later this year. Ministers have traditionally come from within
the central committee and politburo.
Congress allowed Dung to decline his nomination to the
committee on Monday, ending speculation of him contesting a
party leadership that has only one candidate, incumbent Nguyen
Phu Trong.
Dung was popular among businessmen and known for his
decisive approach and his departure has raised questions about
reform momentum.
Analysts say Dung's ambition may have been his undoing and
his omission from the politburo's nominations for four key
leadership posts reflected concern among the party's old guard
about his growing influence.
His opponents, say experts, accuse his administration of
graft and mismanaging state-run firms, including a massive debt
default by shipbuilder Vinashin in 2010.
The economy is now in better shape and grew 6.7 percent in
2015, the fastest in five years, with record figures for foreign
investment inflows and mergers and acquisitions.
Sixteen of the 28 incumbent ministers, including Dung, were
not re-elected, and all but one were over 60, the standard
retirement age. Dung's son, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, 39, retained his
committee seat, moving from an alternate to a full member.
Others re-elected were Finance Minister Dinh Tien Dung,
Transport Minister Dinh La Thang and deputy prime ministers Vu
Duc Dam and Pham Binh Minh, who is also foreign minister.
Also included was Nguyen Van Binh, the governor of a central
bank praised for restructuring of a banking sector that was
until recently engulfed by non-performing loans.
Trinh Nguyen, senior economist at investment bank Natixis,
said there was still uncertainty about the economy, even though
Trong looked set to remain party boss.
"The air over the succession is tense and it is over whether
the country will have the leadership required to help the
economy reach escape velocity to avoid the middle-income trap,"
she said in a research note.
