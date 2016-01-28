(Edits paragraph eight)
* Central bank governor joins top leadership
* Party expected to maintain policy status quo
* Party boss says workload ahead "heavy"
* Pragmatic, consensus approach anticipated
By Martin Petty
HANOI, Jan 28 Vietnam's Communist Party unveiled
a new politburo on Thursday with 12 newcomers and members of the
controversial outgoing premier's cabinet, expanding the
leadership of a party facing a "heavy" workload of economic
reforms.
Nguyen Phu Trong, who stays party chief, pledged to maintain
a pro-growth status quo that balances foreign ties and cements a
consensus leadership that analysts say was strained by Prime
Minister Nguyen Tan Dung's assertiveness in the latter years of
his administration.
Trong, 71, said he was a reluctant leader of a party that
would move Vietnam towards modernisation.
"My age is high, health is limited, knowledge is limited. I
asked to step down, but because of the responsibility assigned
by the party I have to perform my duty," Trong told reporters.
"I'm also worried because the upcoming work is heavy."
The 19-member politburo contains conservative and
progressive elements, although uncertainty hangs over the
outlook for economic reforms rolled out at an unusually fast
rate under Dung, whose exit has caused some jitters.
Those might be assuaged by the inclusion of Nguyen Van Binh,
the governor of a central bank praised for its stable monetary
policy and tackling of bad debt that swamped a beleaguered
banking sector.
Joining him is U.S.-educated foreign minister and Dung's
deputy, Pham Binh Minh, seen by some experts as a signal of the
party's pursuit of even ties between competing superpowers China
and United States.
Fred Burke, a board member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
in Vietnam and managing partner at law firm Baker & McKenzie,
said the lineup was reassuring for business and would pick up
where Dung left off.
"It's positive," he said. "It's continuity, but continuity
with a 21st century bent, a professional bent, with people who
are pragmatists who want to roll up their sleeves and get on
with it."
Vietnam-U.S. relations have warmed dramatically as tensions
between Communist neighbours Hanoi and Beijing have increased
over South China Sea sovereignty.
While Trong has been less critical of China's expansionism,
Dung was the party's strongest voice in denouncing Beijing and
was credited with Vietnam's smooth accession to a U.S.-led
Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Trong was the politburo's sole candidate for party chief,
running unopposed despite rumours of a fierce showdown with Dung
for the top post.
Adding some personality to a traditionally arcane politburo
is Dinh La Thang, a media-savvy transport minister who has won
popularity for brash comments, rebukes of officials and Facebook
accounts carrying his name.
The politburo retains an authoritarian streak, however, with
four members hailing from a police force criticised by rights
groups for crushing the party's detractors.
Nominations for president, prime minister and legislative
chair were included. They are Tran Dai Quang, Nguyen Xuan Phuc
and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, respectively.
