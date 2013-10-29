* Jailing of government critics complicates ties with U.S.
* Internet use soars in Vietnam, despite strict laws
HANOI Oct 29 A Vietnamese Facebook user who
campaigned online for the release of his brother jailed for
criticising the government was handed on Tuesday the relatively
light sentence of 15 months of house arrest for "abusing" his
freedom.
The case follows a sharp increase in arrests and prison
terms for government critics in the past few years that has
alarmed the United States, a former enemy that is struggling to
build a case for deeper trade ties with a country steadfast in
its intolerance of dissent.
A court in Long An province ruled that Dinh Nhat Uy's
Facebook effort to overturn his brother's conviction in May last
year for anti-state propaganda fell foul of the same law, one
that activists and Western governments say is being used to
silence critics of Vietnam's one-party, communist rule.
In its verdict, the court said Uy had abused "the freedoms
of an ordinary citizen that disrupted the government, government
officials, organizations and other citizens", according to Uy's
lawyer, Ha Huy Son.
The case against Uy was the first indictment related to the
use of Facebook in Vietnam, which has strict laws
governing use of the Internet. Facebook is hugely popular,
accessible to most of the country's estimated 30 million
internet users, or about a third of the population.
That number is one of the highest in the region and a
challenge for the authorities to police at a time when
discontent simmers over graft, land ownership laws and the
government's handling of a slowing economy and relations with
neighbouring China.
Uy's sentence was, however, one of the most lenient handed
down by courts in Vietnam for breaches of article 258 of the
criminal code.
Though free speech is enshrined in the constitution,
activists and bloggers brave enough to criticise the authorities
have been jailed for up to four and a half years. The maximum
prison sentence is seven years.
SENSITIVE CASES
A small protest outside the Long An court was broken up by
police, with several arrests made, according to a blog
maintained by anti-258 activists. In a video clip posted on
YouTube people were heard chanting "Freedom for Dinh Nhat Uy,
Freedom for Vietnam".
Reuters could not verify its authenticity.
Uy's brother, Dinh Nguyen Kha, was jailed for eight years by
the same court for anti-state propaganda when he handed out
leaflets critical of policies on land ownership, religion and
sovereignty disputes with China over the South China Sea.
An appeal court in August commuted that to four years.
Even dissent related to rival China is extremely sensitive
in Vietnam, where authorities have sought to suppress
anti-Beijing demonstrations in what some diplomats and analysts
say are moves to prevent a protest culture taking root.
The ruling against Uy could complicate U.S. efforts to
strengthen diplomatic, trade and military relations with Vietnam
as part of a broader bid to boost its influence in Asia, where
rival power China has been courting governments with trade deals
and investment.
The United States and Vietnam have been locked in complex
negotiations about a Trans Pacific Partnership, a trade deal
that requires the approval of the U.S. Congress, which has
historically taken a tough stand on doing business with
countries with poor human rights records.
This month, the U.S. embassy in Hanoi described as
"disturbing" a 30-month jail term for tax evasion given to a
human rights activist and blogger who criticised the government.
(Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel)