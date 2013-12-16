HANOI Dec 16 A court in Vietnam sentenced two
former executives of a state-owned shipping firm to death on
Monday for embezzlement, an unusual harsh sentence in a
communist country where prosecutions of top officials are rare.
Duong Chi Dung and Mai Van Phuc, respectively former
chairman and chief executive of Vinalines, were found guilty of
siphoning off 20 billion dong ($950,000) and mismanaging state
funds to the detriment of the country's economy.
In a case that caused losses of $17.3 million, eight other
officials received sentences of between four and 22 years for
embezzlement and "intentionally violating state rules on
economic management with serious consequences", according to the
verdict read in court.
Dung and Phuc were each ordered to repay $5.2 million.
The verdict comes as Vietnam's government seeks to
restructure its hundreds of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in an
effort to revive an economy grappling with high levels of bad
debt, much of which rests with its own companies.
As part of a plan to create state-owned national champions
in the mould of South Korea's "Chaebol", Vietnam wanted to
develop Vinalines into one of the world's top shipping
companies.
But like many SOEs, which enjoyed almost unfettered access
to credit, Vinalines, or Vietnam National Shipping Lines,
expanded disastrously into non-core businesses like real estate
and stock broking.
It was hit hard by the global economy slowdown from 2008 and
ran up debts of $2 billion by the end of 2011, the government
said in a report last year.
The chairman of Vinashin, a debt-ridden, state-owned
shipbuilder, was last year jailed for 20 years for violating
state regulations on economic management. Vinashin's debts were
more than $4 billion.
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung made a public apology in
parliament in October 2012 for his "weakness in economic
management, especially in the supervision of the operation of
state-owned groups."
The Southeast Asian country's economy grew 5.25 percent in
2012, the slowest pace in 13 years and well below what
economists see as its potential.
Despite Vietnam's SOE problems, lawmakers last month
approved an amended constitution that affirmed the state sector
must "play the leading role" in the economy.
Foreign investors expressed disappointment and said they
needed to see more evidence of the government's willingness to
reform the inefficient state-owned system and create a level
playing field for private sector firms.
"Corruption and conflict of interest issues are embedded in
the fabric of the SOE sector. Without addressing fundamental
governance issues, progress will remain challenging," said
Steven Winkelman, chairman of American Chamber of Commerce in
Vietnam.
($1=21,090 dong)
(Editing by Alan Raybould and Robert Birsel)