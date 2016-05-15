HANOI May 15 Vietnam's Tien Phong Bank (TPBank)
said on Sunday it had thwarted a hacking attempt in the final
quarter of last year and avoided the loss of more than 1 million
euros ($1.13 million).
The unlisted bank said the attack targeted a vendor
previously used by TPBank to connect with the SWIFT
international transfers system.
It said it had stopped using the vendor on the advice of
SWIFT, which informed them the vendor may have been targeted by
malware.
"This attack ... did not cause any losses and had no impact
on the SWIFT system in particular and the transaction system
between the bank and customers in general," TPBank said.
The bank did not name the vendor.
($1 = 0.8841 euros)
(Reporting by Hanoi bureau; editing by Jason Neely)