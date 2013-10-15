HANOI Oct 15 Relatives offered words of comfort
to a teary-eyed woman paying her last respects as an undertaker
slammed shut the door of the cremation chamber and flames
engulfed the small coffin of a cherished family member.
The hastily arranged prayers, cremation and scattering of
ashes in Vietnam's capital was for Capi, a 13-year-old dog that
died that day after a battle with diabetes. Capi's owner had
called Bao Sinh Dog-Cat Resort, a one-stop shop with services
rivalling anything on offer to humans.
"I'm so glad this place exists. Otherwise I wouldn't know
what to do with Capi's body," said Nguyen Thanh Huyen, a
teacher.
The pet resort - with a spa, hotel, clinic and crematorium -
is testament to changing times in Vietnam, where a love for dogs
goes beyond the soups and barbecues that have earned the country
an unsavoury reputation as the global hub of canine cuisine.
Capi, a Japanese Chin, was a family member, Huyen said. Like
many Vietnamese who buy fashionable breeds such as Chihuahuas
and poodles, they draw a clear distinction between the dogs they
give homes to and the ones they eat in restaurants.
Expensive breeds are becoming popular among the wealthy as
status symbols or as guard dogs for grand homes.
Dog dealer Nguyen Duy Hiep said German Shepherds can fetch
$14,000 to $40,000 each, sometimes more. He owns three himself
and would not dream of eating them.
"Eating dogs is one thing, raising them is another," he
said.
The 300 pampered pooches at a recent dog show in Hanoi would
certainly agree. The number of participants has risen by seven
times since the inaugural contest in 2009 and fashionable
foreign breeds are not always guaranteed victory.
The judges this year were most impressed with Ven, a
19-month-old local Phu Quoc ridgeback. With 50 well-trained and
immaculately groomed foreign breeds in the competition, Ven's
victory came as a big shock to his owner.
"I signed Ven in just for fun," he said. "I did not expect
him to win."
MAN'S BEST FRIEND?
Nguyen Bao Sinh, the owner of the pet resort, has expanded
the services on offer to meet the demand from people who want to
treat their dogs not only like champions, but like humans.
He started up as a hostel in 1992 and even has a breeding
centre - with private rooms. Eating dogs was understandable in
the days of poverty and food shortages, he said, but not now.
"Vietnamese have enough food and higher living standards, so
eating dog meat should be considered brutal," Sinh said.
Not everyone feels the same and it might take quite a bit to
convince many Vietnamese that dogs really are man's best friend.
A dealer in Cao Xa, a supply hub on the outskirts of Hanoi,
told Reuters his village receives a two-tonne truck of live dogs
every three days for sale as meat.
It is the kind of delivery that French actress and animal
rights campaigner Brigitte Bardot has taken issue with, calling
it "appalling".
Criticising Thailand for its role, Bardot wrote an open
letter in April urging Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra
to end a trade in which 100,000 dogs were slaughtered annually
and even more transported "in terrible conditions ... before
being brutally killed and eaten in Vietnam".
But old habits die hard. Dog meat is still popular in
Vietnam - whether sauteed, skewered or barbecued - in large part
because of the belief that eating it brings good fortune.
"I want to gain some luck," said a high school student at a
dog meat restaurant in Hanoi. "Soon I'll be taking my university
entrance exam."
