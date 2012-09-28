By John O'Callaghan
| SINGAPORE, Sept 28
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Moody's downgraded Vietnam to
its lowest rating ever on Friday citing a weak banking sector
likely in need of "extraordinary support", dealing another blow
to a country once tipped as Southeast Asia's next emerging
market star even as many of its neighbours prosper.
Analysts said the downgrade of Vietnam and eight of its
banks - including two controlled by the state - did not signal a
full-blown banking crisis and that the slowing economy should
return to form if the government takes action.
Still, the cut compounded concerns about bad debts and the
pace of so-called "doi moi" reforms begun in 1986 to build a
socialist-oriented market economy.
It also put Vietnam on a different track to Indonesia, which
was raised to investment grade last December, and the
Philippines, which could soon win the coveted status that lowers
borrowing costs and opens the door to more foreign funds.
Moody's Investors Service cut Vietnam's sovereign credit
rating by one notch to B2 - its all-time low for the country -
and said the outlook was now stable, meaning that upside and
downside risks were balanced.
"While there is little risk of a banking crisis, the main
impact is on the government's fiscal position and economic
growth," said Jonathan Pincus, dean of the Fulbright Economics
Teaching Program in Ho Chi Minh City and a former Vietnam
economic specialist at the United Nations.
"It is unlikely that Vietnam can simply grow out of its
banking sector problems. Government action is needed and would
be better if it is sooner rather than later."
Moody's said bank reforms being considered by the government
would be positive if fully implemented, but cited a lack of
speed and transparency. Restrictions on loan growth have eased
overheating pressures in the economy but contributed to
deteriorating asset quality, it said.
Vietnam's government fired back, saying Moody's was at odds
with rival credit agencies. Moody's rating is now two notches
below Standard & Poor's (BB-minus) and one notch below Fitch
(B-plus), but all deem Vietnam's bonds as highly speculative.
"This rating will definitely affect Vietnam's borrowing
costs," said Nguyen Thanh Do, director of the Finance Ministry's
Debt Management and External Finance Department, calling on
Moody's to reconsider its view.
"They seem to have focused on the negative sides while
ignoring the Vietnamese economy's positive factors such as
rising foreign exchange reserves, the banking system's good
liquidity ... We are trying to curb inflation, so credit growth
is limited and economic growth is affected."
Beyond government efforts to control inflation by tightening
lending standards, banks battling bad debts have slowed loans to
keep their books clean, putting pressure on businesses seeking
funds for expansion.
IMPLICATIONS FOR THE ECONOMY
Moody's said the cut in its credit assessments of
state-controlled Vietnam Bank for Industry and Trade and the
Bank for Investment & Development of Vietnam, plus six joint
stock banks, "reflects the increased probability that the eight
banks will need extraordinary support to avoid economic
insolvency.
"And we cannot ignore the risk that the banks may continue
to restrain their lending, with potential feedback loop
implications for the economy," Moody's said.
Vietnam has emerged over the past decade from the hangover
of war to play a central role on Asia's factory floor, producing
everything from footwear to computer parts, but in the past year
its problems have overshadowed its promise - from stubborn
inflation to creaking infrastructure and debt-choked banks.
The ruling Communist Party congress set policy goals in 2011
aimed at delivering economic growth of up to 7.5 percent a year
for the next five years. Instead, growth has been nearly half
that rate. The economy expanded 4.73 percent in the first nine
months of this year, slowing from 5.77-percent in the same
period of 2011, the government estimates.
Inflation, while far lower than the double-digit rates of
last year, is still a concern. Prices rose 6.48 percent in
September from a year earlier and 2.2 percent from August, their
fastest growth since May 2011.
Vietnam may face at least one more downgrade over the next
six to nine months, said Matt Hildebrandt, an economist at
JPMorgan Chase Bank in Singapore.
"There's clearly a lot of bad debt. We don't know the
breadth or depth of the problem but it is going to require some
level of sovereign support," he said.
The government plans to restructure financial markets and
consolidate state-owned businesses and investment but critics
worry that, given entrenched interests, transforming the plans
into action may prove difficult.
Vietnam's often-opaque policymaking is a big concern for
analysts and investors. But Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian
economics research at HSBC in Hong Kong, said the government has
begun to tackle structural issues.
"We believe Vietnam is now over the hump and, if officials
stick with their reforms, growth should gradually pick up in the
coming two years," he said.
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau in HANOI and Martin Petty and
Orathai Sriring in BANGKOK; Editing by Jason Szep and Alex
Richardson)