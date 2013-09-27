BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Vietnam Airlines has agreed to buy 19 Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners valued at more than $4 billion at list prices, according to people familiar with the matter.
The order is in addition to the airline's existing orders for eight Boeing 787 Dreamliners, the sources said. All of the airline's 787s, including the new jets, will be powered by General Electric Co engines, the sources said. GE already is a significant supplier to the airline.
Boeing declined to comment.
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.