Feb 14 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2014 2013 Month Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June Jan Units 8,900 11,631 9,295 8,720 8,465 7,236 8,209 8,239 7,363 Y/y pct 21.0 33.6 8.3 15.0 20.2 13.6 22.7 41.0 72.3 NOTES: Car sales in Vietnam this year are projected to rise 9 percent from last year to 120,000 units, VAMA said in its monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 19 members. Toyota retained its top position in December sales and also for the whole of last year, a place it has held since September 2012. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh in Hanoi; Editing by Anand Basu)