May 14 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
2014 2013
Month April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept April
Units 10,116 9,313 5,916 8,939 11,631 9,295 8,720 8,465 8,002
Y/y pct 26.4 21.7 60.8 21.4 33.6 8.3 15.0 20.2 34.0
NOTES:
Car sales in Vietnam this year could rise 14 percent from
last year to 125,000 units, VAMA said in its monthly report.
Sales in the January-April period rose 28.4 percent from a
year earlier to 34,284 units, the report said.
The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and
commercial vehicles by 21 members.
Toyota retained its top position in April sales, a
position it has been holding since September 2012.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)