Nov 12 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

2014 2013 Month Oct Sept Aug July June May April Oct Units 13,324 12,940 10,991 11,173 10,853 9,849 10,116 8,720 Y/y pct 52.8 53.0 51.9 36.0 31.7 20.0 26.4 15.0

NOTES:

Sales in the January-October period increased 36.5 percent from a year ago to 103,432 units, VAMA said in its monthly report. The data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles manufactured by 22 members.

Updated forecasts of car sales in Vietnam this year could be released later this month, VAMA said. It has projected 2014 sales to rise 32 percent from last year to 145,000 units.

Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, leads the sales tally as of October, followed by Toyota. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)