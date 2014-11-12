Nov 12 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
2014 2013
Month Oct Sept Aug July June May April Oct
Units 13,324 12,940 10,991 11,173 10,853 9,849 10,116 8,720
Y/y pct 52.8 53.0 51.9 36.0 31.7 20.0 26.4 15.0
NOTES:
Sales in the January-October period increased 36.5 percent
from a year ago to 103,432 units, VAMA said in its monthly
report. The data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial
vehicles manufactured by 22 members.
Updated forecasts of car sales in Vietnam this year could be
released later this month, VAMA said. It has projected 2014
sales to rise 32 percent from last year to 145,000 units.
Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which
assembles trucks, buses and sedans, leads the sales tally as of
October, followed by Toyota.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)