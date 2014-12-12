Dec 12 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

2014 2013 Month Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Nov

Units 13,689 13,324 12,940 10,991 11,173 10,853 9,849 9,295 y/y pct 47.0 52.8 53.0 51.9 36.0 31.7 20.0 8.3

NOTES:

Sales in the January-November period rose 38 percent from a year earlier to 117,121 units, VAMA said in its monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 22 members.

VAMA revised up its car sales forecast for Vietnam this year to 150,000 units, or 36 percent growth from a year earlier, and up from the previous 145,000 units estimate, it said in the report.

Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, leads the sales tally as of October, followed by Toyota. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)