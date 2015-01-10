Jan 10 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
2014 2013
Month Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June Dec
Units 16,413 13,689 13,324 12,940 10,991 11,173 10,853 11,631
y/y pct 41.1 47.3 52.8 53.0 51.9 36.0 31.7 33.6
NOTES:
Sales in 2014 rose 38.2 percent from a year earlier to
133,588 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. The
association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial
vehicles made by 17 members.
Total industry sales in 2014, which include non-VAMA member
firms, jumped 43 percent to 157,810 units, the association said
in the report released on Saturday.
Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which
assembles trucks, buses and sedans, leads the sales tally,
followed by Toyota.
